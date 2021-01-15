Blake Shelton defends his song Minimum Wage after backlash: 'I'm proud of it'
Blake Shelton is standing by his controversial new tune Minimum Wage, after facing a barrage of backlash and being accused of being 'tone-deaf.'Full Article
Blake Shelton is standing up for his new song. The 44-year-old country superstar reacted to criticism of his latest track,..
Blake Shelton has found himself at the centre of a fan backlash, thanks to his new song Minimum Wage.