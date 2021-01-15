WhatsApp delays data-sharing change after backlash
"We're now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms," WhatsApp said in a blog post.
WhatsApp is delaying the rollout of new business features following a user backlash over the company's data sharing practices.
The company faced a backlash from users who worried the changes made the messaging service less secure.
WhatsApp said on Friday that it won’t enforce its new data-sharing policy to users until May 15, weeks after news about the new..