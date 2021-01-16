India Covid Vaccine Campaign Begins
India’s Covid vaccine campaign is unfolding in a country with more than 150,000 coronavirus deaths, the world’s third-highest tally.Full Article
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on January 07 interacted with health ministers of all states and UTs in view of tomorrow's..
India's drug regulator has approved two COVID-19 vaccines: the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab and another made by Indian drugmaker Bharat..