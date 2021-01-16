23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer Covid vaccine

Twenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine with 13 of those deaths apparently related to the side effects of the shots, New York Post reported citing the health officials. All 13 were nursing home patients and at least 80 years old. Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, "may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients," New York Post quoted Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, as saying in a statement on Friday.