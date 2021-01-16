WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Explains Wanda's Missing Accent
Published
While on Collider Ladies Night, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that Wanda's accent isn't completely gone.Full Article
Published
While on Collider Ladies Night, Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that Wanda's accent isn't completely gone.Full Article
“The Baby-Sitters Club” star Xochitl Gomez has joined the cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” according..
Marvel Teases New Disney+ Series During Super Bowl ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ were included..