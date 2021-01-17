True to form, Betty White has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday."Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!" she told The Associated Press in an email.White's low-key plans...Full Article
Betty White marking 99th birthday on Sunday
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Film Detective is Ringing in the New Year with a Month of Classic Comedy
Accesswire
*ROCKPORT, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2020 / * The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive..