Communications director for Rep. Boebert resigns following Capitol siege
Published
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's communications director has resigned in the wake of the Capitol insurrection earlier this month,...Full Article
Published
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's communications director has resigned in the wake of the Capitol insurrection earlier this month,...Full Article
Following violent and deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, the communications director for Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert turned in his..