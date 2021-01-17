Understanding 21st Century US Indoctrination and Decline Just as the rise of Hitler can't be understood without reference to the Versailles, or the Bolshevik revolution as a consequence of near serfdom under an absolute monarchy, equally the current US decline can't be explained by politics alone. If Soviet Russia evokes memories of Gulags and National Socialism that of concentration camps; US laissez-faire capitalism offers a spectacle of a 21st century idiocracy producing an intellectual pessimism and a reality based dystopia. In a weary world of endless US military interventions, sanctions, trade tariffs and chaos, let's pause and take stock of the shining house on the hill, the beacon of light; that torch which welcomes the "wretched refuse of your teeming shore." Well, that's how the narrative goes. However, these days the 'wretched refuse' are more likely to arrive from neighboring Mexico, or vengeful and angry Muslims from devastated lands that refused the petrodollar.