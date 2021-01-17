Norwegian officials have adjusted their advice on who gets the Covid-19 vaccine in light of a small number of deaths in older people, leaving it up to each doctor to consider who should be vaccinated.The Norwegian Medicines Agency...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Norway adjusts advice after vaccine deaths, but isn't alarmed
