China dismisses US charge against Wuhan's bio-lab as 'conspiracy'

China on Monday vented out its anger against outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling him "Mr. Liar" and dismissed as "conspiracies and lies" the allegations by the State Department that the Covid-19 may have emerged from Wuhan's bio-lab and had links to the Chinese military. A latest document issued by the US State department reinforcing its previous allegation that the virus may have emerged from the WIV, coinciding with the visit of a WHO inquiry team of scientists to Wuhan has further riled Beijing.