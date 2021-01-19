Russia: Leningrad II-2 Nuclear Plant Achieves 1 TWh Milestone

Unit 2 of the Leningrad II nuclear power plant in western Russia passed 1 terawatt hours of electricity production on 15 January, a milestone in its four months of pilot operation that started in November last year.
"To date, the power unit has successfully operated for 85 days at different power levels," said Alexander...
