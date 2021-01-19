Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck San Juan Province, Argentina, late on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.Full Article
Earthquake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina, no warning of a Tsunami
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Argentina's west-central province of San Juan on Monday night, according to a preliminary..