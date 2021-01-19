Parler website is back online after Amazon brought it offline
Published
The app, which is more popular with Parler's users than the website, remains banned from the Google and Apple app stores.Full Article
Published
The app, which is more popular with Parler's users than the website, remains banned from the Google and Apple app stores.Full Article
Service to Parler, an unfiltered social media site favored by conservatives, was partially restored on Sunday, a week after the..
WASHINGTON — Reuters reports that social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have started to ban conservative commentators and..