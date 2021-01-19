There is no racial or ethnic group in American history that has made significant socio-economic success without first believing in their ability to do so. Most of them faced bias and discrimination at one time or another—some more than others—but all of them overcame adversity by plugging away, refusing to let the forces of...Full Article
Ben & Jerry’s/Kaepernick Are Disabling Blacks – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Danger To Our Democracy Is The Republican Party – OpEd
Eurasia Review
As for me, I still have strong faith in the American enterprise. We have fought civil and world wars, faced depressions, corrupt..
You might like
More coverage
081120 11 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 11 PM
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY