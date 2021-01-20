George Springer Rumors: Ex-Astros Star 'Impressed' with Blue Jays Amid Mets Buzz

George Springer Rumors: Ex-Astros Star 'Impressed' with Blue Jays Amid Mets Buzz

Upworthy

Published

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed with free agent outfielder George Springer on a six-year, $150 million deal, per Jon...

Full Article