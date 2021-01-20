Inauguration Day America – Portrait of a Free Country

One of the great mysteries of History is precisely which Elvis movie is the last of the good ones and the first of the bad ones. Similarly, though obviously of lesser importance, is the identity of the final leader of the Roman Republic in practical terms and the commencer of the Roman Empire as reality. Concerning our own time, posterity will no doubt debate whether Donald Trump was the dying gasp of America as a propositional nation or the initial breath of America as a global oligarchy. Either way it should speak volumes this Inauguration Day is ringed in "unscalable fencing" topped with razor wire (a seeming contradiction in terms) while its "man of the People" requires 25,000 weaponized troops (more than currently stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined) to protect his person.