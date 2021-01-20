READ: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' public schedule on Inauguration Day
Published
Below is the public schedule released by the Biden transition team for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day:Full Article
Published
Below is the public schedule released by the Biden transition team for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day:Full Article
The United States will welcome Joseph R. Biden as the 46th President of the United States at 12 p.m. Wednesday, and the Capitol in..
Local Party Leaders Weigh in on Inauguration