Putin's palace film by Navalny is a compilation of lies, Kremlin says

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) about Vladimir Putin's palace near the city of Gelendzhik in Southern Russia was "nonsense and compilation." According to him, the palace has "nothing to do with either the president or the Kremlin," whereas the relevant topic of the bogus story surfaced "three or four years ago." There was nothing new in the materials provided in the investigation by Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, Peskov said. The only new part of the story was the way it was edited, Dmitry Peskov added. "They included the footage of Putin swimming in the Yenisei River when showing the footage of the pool in a certain palace. The footage of Putin swimming in the Yenisei were distributed globally. It was a dry statement to make," the press secretary said. Others criticised Peskov for not taking the joke about Putin in the swimming pool in Navalny's new documentary. However, according to Peskov, they make Putin the owner of the property that he does not own. "The President of Russia declares his property annually, which can be seen in the annually published declaration too," Peskov said. The prime goal of such "pseudo-investigations", as Peskov put it, is to collect money.