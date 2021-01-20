US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
Published
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Wednesday that he has been asked to leave his role as the nation's top doctor by incoming...Full Article
Published
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Wednesday that he has been asked to leave his role as the nation's top doctor by incoming...Full Article
Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday.
This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen..
pence vax 12.18.20