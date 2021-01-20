Joe Biden becomes 46th US President, Kamala Harris scripts history as first female US Vice-President
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President. 56-year-old Harris was sworn in as 49th Vice President of the United States in a historic but scaled-down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel, who transformed the Capitol into a fortress to prevent any breach by pro-Donald Trump extremists.Full Article