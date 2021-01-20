What President Biden Inherits
Amanda Gorman Becomes The Youngest Poet To Address A Presidential Inauguration
WBZ CBS Boston
The nation's first-ever youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, spoke at President Biden's inauguration.
World Leaders Offer President Biden Words of Welcome
Wibbitz Top Stories
Joe Biden Is Sworn in as 46th President of the US
Wibbitz Top Stories
Johnson: Biden inauguration a 'step forward' for the US after 'bumpy period'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'
Reuters Studio
Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the 'uncivil war' in a deeply divided..