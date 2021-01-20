Joe Biden ran twice unsuccessfully for US president; know when and why
Joe Biden was elected in 1972 at age 29 to the US Senate from the state of Delaware and remained there for 36 years before serving from 2009 to 2017 as vice president under Trump`s predecessor Barack Obama, the first Black US president. Biden unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008 before finally securing his party's backing in 2020 with strong support among Black voters.Full Article