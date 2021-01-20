'The Hill We Climb': Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman steals the show
Published
Amanda Gorman, 22, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, captivated the nation with her poem, "The Hill We Climb."Full Article
Published
Amanda Gorman, 22, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, captivated the nation with her poem, "The Hill We Climb."Full Article
Amanda Gorman has become the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidentialinauguration, calling for "unity and togetherness" in..
National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman makes history as the youngest known inaugural poet.