Lady Gaga Wore a Second-Day Hairstyle to Sing at the Inauguration
Published
On Joe Biden’s first day as president, the singer's crown braid and red lipstick looked as beautiful as her rendition of the National Anthem.Full Article
Published
On Joe Biden’s first day as president, the singer's crown braid and red lipstick looked as beautiful as her rendition of the National Anthem.Full Article
For the historic day, the new first couple and second couple all wore American designers, with Joe Biden choosing Ralph Lauren,..
Pop star Lady Gaga has called for peace ahead of Inauguration Day.