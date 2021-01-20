Keystone Rejection Tests Trudeau’s Balancing Act on Climate and Energy
Published
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares the incoming president’s climate change agenda, the Canadian leader is also a pipeline proponent.Full Article
Published
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shares the incoming president’s climate change agenda, the Canadian leader is also a pipeline proponent.Full Article
On the July 1, 2020, the Modern Diplomacy, International Institute IFIMES along with the world’s eldest diplomatic school (that..
OTTAWA — The Liberal government has chosen former Alberta trade representative Gitane De Silva to head its remodelled energy..