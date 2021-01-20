Before President Joe Biden's inauguration, social media users shared a false claim that there was no flag flying over the White House -- suggesting it was a sign that the military had taken control of the government. In fact, the flag was flying above the White House on Jan. 20, and Biden is president.Full Article
False Claim of ‘No Flag’ Above White House
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
