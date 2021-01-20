False Claim of ‘No Flag’ Above White House

Before President Joe Biden's inauguration, social media users shared a false claim that there was no flag flying over the White House -- suggesting it was a sign that the military had taken control of the government. In fact, the flag was flying above the White House on Jan. 20, and Biden is president.

