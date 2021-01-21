VIDEO: Amanda Gorman's 5-Minute Inauguration Poem Electrifies Audiences
Published
Amanda Gorman is the youngest poet to perform at a presidential inauguration ever, urging Americans to live in 'unity and togetherness.'Full Article
Published
Amanda Gorman is the youngest poet to perform at a presidential inauguration ever, urging Americans to live in 'unity and togetherness.'Full Article
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and poet Amanda Gorman all delivered memorable performances Wednesday at the Biden..