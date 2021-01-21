Pak PM congratulates Biden on being sworn in as US Prez

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and expressed his desire to work with the new American administration to deepen bilateral ties. “I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond,” Khan tweeted.