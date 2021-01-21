Melania Trump asks staffer to write her ‘thank you’ notes as she exits White House

Melania Trump has courted another controversy as reports emerge that the outgoing 'First Lady' did not write her own "thank you" notes to the White House residence staff. The nearly 80 household staff memebrs of the White House who have cared for her and her family for the last four years, were given type written 'Thank You' notes. Notably, according to a poll, Melania Trump is leaving the White House as the least popular first lady.