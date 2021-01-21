Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks Kick Off 'Celebrating America'
Published
Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen kicked off primetime special Celebrating America event for President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen kicked off primetime special Celebrating America event for President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.Full Article
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi joined CBS’ primetime post-inauguration special Wednesday to sing a cover of The..
John Legend and More Celebs
Join Biden's Inauguration .
'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan. 20 in..