China registers 144 new Covid-19 cases

Chinese health officials on Thursday registered 144 new Covid-19 cases in addition to 113 cases of asymptomatic infections detected over the past 24 hours. This is up from 103 new symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic cases registered the previous day. No deaths were attributed to the disease. The northern Heilongjiang province registered the highest number of cases showing symptoms at 68, while the neighbouring Jilin and Hebei provinces posted 33 and 20 cases respectively