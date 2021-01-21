A British Columbia health agency (BC) is promptly telling the public not to buy COVID-19 vaccines sold online or advertised from unauthorized sources, stating they may pose health risks, are counterfeit, and are ineffective at shielding people from the COVID-19 virus.Full Article
BC Cautions of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Sold Online
