BC Cautions of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Sold Online

HNGN

A British Columbia health agency (BC) is promptly telling the public not to buy COVID-19 vaccines sold online or advertised from unauthorized sources, stating they may pose health risks, are counterfeit, and are ineffective at shielding people from the COVID-19 virus.

