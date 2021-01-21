French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave
Published
PARIS (AP) — “I was 9. ... It was my father. He raped me until I was 17.” The French government pledged on Thursday to toughen laws on...Full Article
Published
PARIS (AP) — “I was 9. ... It was my father. He raped me until I was 17.” The French government pledged on Thursday to toughen laws on...Full Article
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/09/2020
The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child..