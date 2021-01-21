Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled for coronavirus: report
Published
A Japanese government source has been quoted as saying the event will have to be cancelled.Full Article
Published
A Japanese government source has been quoted as saying the event will have to be cancelled.Full Article
Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, The..
By Michael Scollon
(RFE/RL) -- As Russian athletes prepare for the day when they again hoist Olympic medals to the..