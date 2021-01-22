Report: Japanese government privately concludes Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed last summer due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and now it appears the rescheduled July 2021...Full Article
Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Times..
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Monday to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed..