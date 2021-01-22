Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a threat to Donald Trump just a day after the former president left office. Khamenei this morning tweeted a doctored image of a man bearing a strong resemblance to Trump.In...Full Article
'Revenge will certainly happen': Iranian leader's threat to Trump
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump’s Bakhtinian Moment – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The January 6 assault on US Congress by a legion of pro-Trump supporters has riled the nation and sparked a tsunami of bi-partisan..
Why Tough Is Not Enough In Foreign Policy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Failure Of US Strategy In Venezuela – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082620 5-630
A China-Iran Axis? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The American Identity Malaise – Analysis
Eurasia Review