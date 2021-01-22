Report: Cavaliers trading Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for second-round pick
Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly had an outburst in the Cavs' locker room last week, which prompted the team to find a way to deal him.Full Article
Porter was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft
The Cavaliers are trading Kevin Porter Jr. to the Rockets for a future protected second-round pick, a source told ESPN.