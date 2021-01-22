Joe Biden Removing Trump's 'Diet Coke Button' From the Oval Office Prompts Wave of Jokes
Twitter users are both surprised to learn that Trump may have had a button to bring him a soda and that Biden had it removed.
During his first full day in office, President Joe Biden got rid of a button that ex-President Donald Trump used to summon a butler..