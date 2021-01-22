U.K. police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests
Police in London, U.K. said Friday that they have broken up a wedding attended by 400 people -- despite a nationwide lockdown that bars households from mixing.Full Article
Police say they encouraged the party thrower to pull the plug but it carried on and guests initially refused to leave.