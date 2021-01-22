Texas doctor accused of stealing vial of Covid-19 vaccine
Published
Dr. Hasan Gokal charged with theft by a public servant after authorities said he stole a vial containing nine doses of the vaccine.Full Article
Published
Dr. Hasan Gokal charged with theft by a public servant after authorities said he stole a vial containing nine doses of the vaccine.Full Article
A public health doctor in Texas has been charged with stealing a vial of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Harris County..
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston area health department doctor accused by prosecutors of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from..