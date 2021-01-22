Schumer says House will send impeachment article to Senate on Monday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the House's article of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, triggering...Full Article
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to..
