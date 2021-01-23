Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Report He And Meghan Markle Are Quitting Social Media
Published
The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the harassment he and Meghan face and the effect social media had on the U.S. Capitol riots.Full Article
Published
The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the harassment he and Meghan face and the effect social media had on the U.S. Capitol riots.Full Article
Reports have suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quitting social media. ET Canada's Sangita Patel and royal insider..
The couple have reportedly turned their backs on social media platforms after becoming fed up with the 'hate' they received online.