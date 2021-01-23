Winning Numbers For $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Announced
The winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night were: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.Full Article
The ticket for the $1 billion Mega Millions prize was sold in Michigan, but Friday night's drawing had some smaller prize winners..
One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S...