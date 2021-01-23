Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the Capitol riot will begin the week of February 8, the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.Senate Majority Leader Chuck...Full Article
Donald Trump impeachment: Trial will begin week of February 8 - Schumer
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump's Impeachment Trial To Begin Week Of February 8
KCAL 9 CBS LA
Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin the week of February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced..
You might like
More coverage
Chuck Schumer announces timeline for Trump impeachment
Bleacher Report AOL
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces details for the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump with the..