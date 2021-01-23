The winning ticket in the $1 billion Mega Millions lottery was bought in Michigan
Published
Don't forget to check your Mega Millions lottery ticket, especially if you bought it in the state of Michigan.Full Article
Published
Don't forget to check your Mega Millions lottery ticket, especially if you bought it in the state of Michigan.Full Article
One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
Mega-Millions prize money is set to increase to nearly a *billion dollars after today's draw.