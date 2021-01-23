U.K. variant confirmed at Barrie, Ont., long-term care home Roberta Place
Published
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirms the U.K. variant has been identified at Roberta Place Long-Term Care home in BarrieFull Article
Officials in Simcoe County have confirmed three additional cases of the UK B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, with more than 100 other..
The outbreak has killed 32 people at Roberta Place, Barrie is “ground zero” for the new variant said Charles Gardner, the..