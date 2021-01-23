Hundreds Arrested in Russia over Navalny Protests

Hundreds Arrested in Russia over Navalny Protests

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoMore than 1,600 people were arrested in several Russian cities Saturday after they protested the arrest of Alexei Navalny. About 5,000 protesters, including Navalny's wife, demonstrated in freezing temperatures in Moscow. Helmeted police officers beat some demonstrators with batons and dragged many to buses and...

Full Article