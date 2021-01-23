Impeachment Charge Against Trump To Be Sent To Senate Monday

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday will send an article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday, beginning a trial at which the former president could be convicted of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
"There will be a trial,” Schumer said on...
