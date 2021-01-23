Fauci says Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may get approval in two weeks
The first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine could get emergency approval in just two weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said late Friday.Full Article
12pm-2021-01-18
The St. Joseph Health Department director says she's hopeful the vaccine could be made available within weeks for those eligible.