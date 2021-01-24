Pak authorises emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority has approved the emergency use of the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Gam-COVID-Vac, commonly known as Sputnik V. The regulatory authority held a meeting on Friday during which it gave emergency use authorisation to the Russain Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, vaccines developed by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University along with China's Sinopharm were given authorisation for emergency use.